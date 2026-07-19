Union Power Secy visits SJVN’s hydropower project in Nepal

Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary (Power), Government of India, reviewed the progress of SJVN’s 900 MW Arun-3 Hydroelectric Project (Arun-3 HEP) in Nepal on Thursday. The strategically significant cross-border hydropower project is being developed by the SJVN. The delegation accompanying the Secretary (Power) comprised Naveen Srivastava, Ambassador of India to Nepal; Ghanashyam Prasad, chairperson, Central Electricity Authority (CEA); Diwakar Nath Misra, Additional Secretary (Hydropower), Ministry of Power; Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary (Transmission), Ministry of Power; and Rajesh Kumar Chandel, Director (Projects), SJVN.

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Agarwal inspected the underground powerhouse site at Pukhuwa and reviewed the progress of civil and electro-mechanical works along with other key project components. The team was apprised of the ongoing construction activities, implementation strategy and the progress achieved across various project milestones. The delegation visited the Dam Site at Phaksinda and inspected the progress of major civil works, including the dam structure, intake arrangements and other critical infrastructure associated with the project.

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Agarwal appreciated the efforts of the SJVN in executing one of the region’s most significant hydropower projects under the challenging Himalayan terrain. He acknowledged the progress achieved and encouraged the project team to maintain the present pace of execution while ensuring the highest standards of quality, safety and environmental sustainability.