Unique Dasehra - Festival celebrations in Kullu go beyond effigy burning

Nestled in the majestic Himalayas, Kullu district of Himachal Pradesh presents a fascinating contrast to the traditional understanding of Dasehra celebrations across India. While most of the country marks the festival with the dramatic burning of Ravana’s effigy, Kullu transforms into a sacred landscape of devotion and begins its celebrations precisely when festivities elsewhere conclude. This seven-day extravaganza, which begins on Vijaya Dashami, offers a unique spiritual experience that has attracted devotees and tourists for centuries.

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The sacred convergence

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What sets Kullu Dasehra apart is its transformation into what is reverently called the “Dev Mahakumbh”, a grand confluence of more than 300 deities who converge in the valley for divine rituals and processions. For an entire week, the valley pulses with spiritual energy as these deities, brought from different parts of the district, participate in festivities centred on the chief deity, Lord Raghunath. The celebrations at Dhalpur serve as the epicentre of this spiritual extravaganza and are accompanied by a vibrant trade fair that continues for an entire month, drawing visitors from far and wide.

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Historical roots

The history of the world-famous Kullu Dasehra dates back to the reign of King Jagat Singh, who ruled from 1637 to 1662. The festival’s origin is steeped in fascinating folklore involving divine intervention and royal redemption. According to legend, the king sought pearls from a Brahmin named Durgadutt. Fearing the king’s wrath, Durgadutt set himself ablaze despite not possessing the pearls. The king subsequently fell ill because of the curse associated with the Brahmin’s death.

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King Jagat Singh’s spiritual mentor, Taranath, advised him to seek the counsel of sage Krishandas Pathhari. The sage prescribed a unique remedy — the installation of idols of Rama and Sita, believed to have been crafted during the Ashwamedha Yagna, from the Tretanath temple in Ayodhya. The task was entrusted to Damodar Das, a disciple of sage Pathhari. Damodar Das was believed to possess the power of ‘Gutka Vidhi’, which enabled him to teleport from one place to another. He travelled to Ayodhya and served the priests at the Tretanath temple for a year.

One day, he managed to flee with the thumb-sized idols of Rama and Sita and halted at Haridwar. The priests of the Tretanath temple caught up with Damodar in Haridwar, but they could not lift the small idols, while Damodar was able to lift them with ease. The priests accepted this as the will of God and acknowledged that Lord Raghunath wished to go to Kullu. Some sevadars (volunteers) also accompanied the chief deity, and the ‘Mahant’ community here is believed to be descended from them.

The idols first arrived in Manikaran, where they remained for a decade. During this period, a Ram temple was established there. According to the legend, the king washed the feet of Lord Raghunath’s idol and drank the water, after which he was miraculously cured of his illness. In an act of supreme devotion, the king then handed over his entire kingdom to Lord Raghunath and became the ‘Chharibardar’ (chief caretaker) of the deity. This established a tradition that continues to this day.

Evolution of rituals

The Raghunath temple was established in Sultanpur, also known as Raghunathpur, in Kullu town in 1660, where the idols were finally installed. Since then, the king invited deities from across the valley to celebrate Dasehra, and they accepted Lord Raghunath as their chief deity. The festival has been celebrated annually since then, with only a few exceptions, and continues to be held at Manikaran, Naggar and Vashisht as well.

One of the most significant changes in recent times occurred in 2014, when the Himachal Pradesh High Court banned animal sacrifices at religious congregations. Before this, the culmination of the festival at Lanka Bekar involved the sacrifice of a male buffalo, lamb, cock, crab and fish to appease Goddess Kali. The ritual symbolically represented the vanquishing of five evils — ‘krodha’ (anger), ‘madh’ (intoxication), ‘kama’ (lust), ‘moha’ (attachment) and ‘lobha’ (greed). Today, coconuts and other symbolic items have replaced these sacrifices, marking a shift towards more humane practices while preserving the spiritual essence of the rituals.

The modern celebration

The festival’s administration has evolved over the years. The commercial and administrative aspects are now handled by the district administration, while the Kullu Municipal Council previously organised the trade fair and cultural activities. The modern celebration has also embraced international participation, with cultural troupes from various countries contributing to the cultural extravaganza.

Today, Maheshwar Singh, scion of the erstwhile royal family and a former MP, serves as the ‘Chharibardar’ of Lord Raghunath, carrying forward the legacy of his ancestors. The procession and rituals continue to captivate thousands of devotees, who gather to witness the divine spectacle of deities being carried in palanquins, the grand Rath procession and the symbolic Lanka Dahan ceremony.

A living tradition

Kullu Dasehra represents more than just a festival. It is a living tradition that bridges the ancient and the modern, the spiritual and the cultural. While the form of many activities has changed over the years, the core traditions remain intact. The festival stands as a testament to the enduring faith of the people of Kullu, their reverence for Lord Raghunath and their commitment to preserving a heritage that has survived centuries of change.

Embracing international participation and adapting to modern sensibilities while preserving its sacred essence, Kullu Dasehra remains a unique celebration that distinguishes itself from the rest of India. It is a celebration where the burning of effigies is replaced by the divine convergence of gods, where the end of one tradition marks the beginning of another.