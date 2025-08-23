Unity in diversity: Ladarcha Fair brings together locals, tourists

The three-day state-level Ladarcha Fair concluded on Thursday in Kaza, Lahaul-Spiti, with a vibrant cultural evening graced by Anuradha Rana, MLA of Lahaul and Spiti district, as the chief guest.

Addressing the gathering, MLA Rana highlighted the pivotal role of fairs and festivals in preserving and promoting the region’s ancient traditions, culture and customs. She described such events as vital platforms for social interaction, cultural exchange and community bonding, urging people to actively participate in protecting and nurturing their heritage.

Congratulating the Ladarcha Fair Committee for the successful organisation of the event, Rana said the fair holds unique significance in the Spiti Valley, drawing not only locals but also visitors from other districts, states and international tourists, making it a vibrant cultural confluence.

On the occasion, she honoured committee members, departmental officials and winners of various sports competitions with tokens of appreciation. Progressive farmers were also felicitated for their contributions to agriculture and horticulture, including Rakesh Bodh from Tangti Yogma, who received a cheque of Rs 25,000 and Tenzin Dolma from Losar, who was awarded Rs 2,100. Children excelling in spelling and painting competitions organised by the Planet Spiti Foundation were also rewarded.

In a significant move, MLA Rana distributed land deeds under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, seen as a major step in securing the rights and livelihoods of indigenous communities.

The final day also witnessed a raffle draw conducted by the Red Cross Society, with prizes distributed in the presence of the MLA and other dignitaries. Earlier, Executive Additional Deputy Commissioner and president of the Ladarcha Fair Committee, Shikha, welcomed the chief guest with a souvenir and a traditional Thangka painting, while presenting an overview of the fair’s activities.

The evening concluded with captivating performances by local artists and women’s groups in traditional Spitian attire, alongside renowned folk performers from Himachal and other states, who entertained the audience with soulful Pahari, Hindi, Bollywood and Himachali songs.

The Ladarcha Fair 2025 ended on a high note, celebrating unity in diversity and reaffirming the collective commitment to preserve the rich cultural heritage of Spiti Valley for generations to come.