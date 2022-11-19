University students go on five-day industrial tour

Solan, November 18
The final-year students of BSc (Forestry) of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni, recently undertook a five-day educational-cum-industrial tour to get first-hand exposure to forestry and allied industries.
Dr CL Thakur, Dean, College of Forestry, said 114 BSc students visited the Rosin and Turpentine Factory at Nahan, where they learnt about the extraction process.
They also visited the Malsi Deer Park, Indian Institute of Soil and Water Conservation museum and Forest Research Institute in Dehradun.
