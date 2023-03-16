Unregistered Kullu school told to shut operations

Our Correspondent

Kullu, March 15

The Kullu Elementary Education Department has ordered the closure of a private school running without registration in the Juani Ropa area near here.

Elementary Education Deputy Director Surjeet Rao said acting on a complaint, a team of the department inspected the school today and found that the management had not applied for the NOC. It also did not have any document related to registration.

A show-cause notice has been issued to the school to explain its position and the management told to stop operations till further orders.