Unregistered Kullu school told to shut operations

Kullu, March 15
The Kullu Elementary Education Department has ordered the closure of a private school running without registration in the Juani Ropa area near here.
Elementary Education Deputy Director Surjeet Rao said acting on a complaint, a team of the department inspected the school today and found that the management had not applied for the NOC. It also did not have any document related to registration.
A show-cause notice has been issued to the school to explain its position and the management told to stop operations till further orders.
