Unregistered sites pose threat to paragliders' lives

Our Correspondent

Kullu, May 26

Some paragliding operators are endangering the lives of tourists and their own by ignoring rules despite the fact that several fatal accidents have taken place.

Kuldeep Singh Thakur of Nangabag says paragliding is being conducted illegally from Lahri. The site has not been registered with the Tourism Department, but some pilots are risking the lives of tourists by operating there.

Thakur alleges at this illegal site, the glider is spread over the road for the take off and the road is closed, hampering the movement of vehicles. Complaints have been made many times, but no concrete action has been taken so far to check this activity.

Kullu District Tourism Development Officer (DTDO) Sunayna Sharma says, “Appropriate action will be taken if paragliding is being carried out illegally at the Lahri site. Complaints regarding this have been received earlier as well.”

Tourism experts say adventure sports operators should develop a self-regulatory mechanism because sometimes all of them have to bear the brunt of the wrong action of one person.

The technical committee of the Tourism Department carries out periodic inspection of the fitness of equipment, guides and pilots to ensure safety of the revellers undertaking adventure activities. However, with limited resources, it is not possible for the Tourism Department to maintain thorough vigil at various paragliding, rafting and other adventure sports sites.

A large number of tourists visiting Kullu enjoy adventure activities, which are a major attraction for them and are a source of livelihood for a large number of people. While many of these activities have been carried out here for decades, still there are no specific guidelines and policies for many adventure sports and their commercial operations.