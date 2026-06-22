Unruly tourist behaviour casts shadow over state’s serene destinations

Himachal Pradesh, popularly known as Devbhumi or the Land of Gods, has earned global recognition for its serene landscapes, hospitable communities and peaceful way of life. Every year, millions of tourists visit the hill state to experience its snow-clad mountains, lush valleys, spiritual destinations and adventure tourism opportunities. However, a disturbing rise in incidents involving unruly, violent and irresponsible behaviour by a section of visitors is emerging as a serious concern for residents, tourism stakeholders and law enforcement agencies.

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Several such incidents have been reported this year from major tourist destinations in Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti districts, sparking debate over visitor discipline and the need for stricter enforcement of tourism-related regulations.

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In Kullu district, a number of confrontations between tourists and local residents have attracted public attention. In the picturesque Sainj valley, videos widely circulated on social media showed heated arguments and physical altercations involving visitors and locals.

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Similar scenes were witnessed on Manali’s bustling Mall Road, where disputes among tourists reportedly escalated into scuffles, causing concern among residents and fellow visitors. In another disturbing incident, a domestic tourist was allegedly seen harassing a foreign woman tourist in broad daylight by touching her inappropriately on the crowded Mall Road.

A particularly alarming case was reported from Kasol, where a tourist allegedly opened fire, leaving one person critically injured. The incident shocked local communities and reignited concerns over public safety in popular tourist destinations. Residents also recall previous incidents in the Kullu-Manali region where tourists were seen openly brandishing swords in public places, creating fear and insecurity.

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Concerns are not limited to Kullu alone. In Mandi district, occupants of a luxury vehicle allegedly attempted to snatch a gold chain from a woman selling vegetables along the Jogindernagar-Mandi highway. The incident further intensified apprehensions about criminal activities involving a small but troublesome section of visitors.

Reckless driving has emerged as another major challenge. In the ecologically fragile region of Lahaul-Spiti, tourists have repeatedly been seen driving vehicles through river streams and water channels despite repeated warnings from authorities. Such actions not only put lives at risk but also threaten the delicate Himalayan ecosystem. The police have responded by issuing challans and increasing surveillance in sensitive locations. Authorities have also expressed concern over the growing trend of dangerous stunts performed for social media content. Cases of passengers hanging out of moving vehicles through windows and sunroofs have been reported from both Kullu-Manali and Lahaul-Spiti, posing serious threats to road safety.

While tourism remains the backbone of Himachal Pradesh’s economy, stakeholders emphasize that irresponsible conduct by a handful of visitors can tarnish the state’s image and affect the experience of genuine tourists. As visitor numbers continue to rise, residents and tourism industry representatives stress that preserving Himachal Pradesh’s peace, culture and natural beauty must remain a shared responsibility of both tourists and authorities.