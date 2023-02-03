Hills along the national highway (NH) leading to Dharamsala are being levelled with impunity. Unscientific cutting of hills along the NH had led to landslides during the monsoon. The government should take strict action against people who are levelling hills without requisite permission. —Sarita Sharma, Dharamsala

Use of modified silencers

Two-wheelers with modified silencers have become a nuisance in Shimla. Many such motorcycles are also driven at a high speed. The police had taken action against them earlier, but a special drive is needed to check over-speeding and use of modified silencers by two-wheeler riders. —Ritika Sharma, Shimla

Maintenance of streetlights sought

streetlights in Vikasnagar area of Shimla often stop working at night, causing inconvenience to commuters. We do not know if it is happening because of erratic power supply or whether these streetlights are defunct and need repair. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure streetlights remain illuminated at night. —Sikha, Vikasnagar, Shimla

