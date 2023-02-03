Hills along the national highway (NH) leading to Dharamsala are being levelled with impunity. Unscientific cutting of hills along the NH had led to landslides during the monsoon. The government should take strict action against people who are levelling hills without requisite permission. —Sarita Sharma, Dharamsala
Use of modified silencers
Two-wheelers with modified silencers have become a nuisance in Shimla. Many such motorcycles are also driven at a high speed. The police had taken action against them earlier, but a special drive is needed to check over-speeding and use of modified silencers by two-wheeler riders. —Ritika Sharma, Shimla
Maintenance of streetlights sought
streetlights in Vikasnagar area of Shimla often stop working at night, causing inconvenience to commuters. We do not know if it is happening because of erratic power supply or whether these streetlights are defunct and need repair. The authorities concerned should look into the matter and ensure streetlights remain illuminated at night. —Sikha, Vikasnagar, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
