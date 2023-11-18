 Unscientific mining caused natural calamity: Panel report : The Tribune India

  Himachal
  Unscientific mining caused natural calamity: Panel report

Cabinet likely to take call on lifting ban on stone crushers today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 17

Besides climatic change, unscientific and illegal mining on riverbeds are responsible for the natural calamity in the state that led to loss of lives and damage to property. These are the findings of a multi-sector committee constituted after flashfloods wreaked havoc in the state.

In its interim report submitted to the government, the committee has stated that 68 of 131 stone crushers in the Beas river basin did not have the required permission and only 50 operators had valid permits.

The report also mentions that the ecological balance of the Beas river basin is under great pressure, which needs to be studied scientifically. The report stresses on suggesting short, medium and long-term measures for the operation of stone crushers.

An official spokesperson said that the Industries Department was studying the recommendations of the committee. The Cabinet, in its meeting tomorrow, could take a call on lifting the blanket ban imposed on stone crushers following devastation caused by heavy rains in July and August.

Besides, seven crushers were affected by floods and a few anomalies were found in the remaining six. Due to dumping of excessive muck in the Beas and on its banks, the flashfloods caused enormous damage to life and both public and private property.

The committee has recommended the grant of permission to operate 50 stone crushers, which have the necessary authorisation with mandatory guidelines. It has been recommended that these crushers can be operated for 12 hours from 6 am to 6 pm while the use of diesel generator set at any crusher should be made illegal.

The committee also recommended the installation of CCTV cameras in all stone crushers, which will be monitored by the State Pollution Control Board and the Mining Department.

If any illegal mining is found within a 500-m radius of the stone crushers, the local authority should report it in writing, otherwise action should be taken against the owner of the stone crusher, the report recommended. Stone crushers, which do not have the necessary permission, will first have to obtain permission and then they can be considered for operations and that, too, on the case to case basis.

The committee has also recommended that for addressing environmental issues and to maintain the ecological balance, the state government should grant permission through a high-level authorised committee on a single window basis for mining and stone crushers renewal. The report has also emphasised on strengthening the process of operating captive stone crushers so that these are not used in illegal activities.

Beas basin ecological balance at risk

  • A committee’s findings show that 68 of 131 stone crushers in the Beas river basin operating illegally
  • The committee has recommended installation of CCTV cameras at all stone crushers, which will be monitored by the State Pollution Control Board and the Mining Department
  • If any illegal mining is found within a 500-m radius of the stone crushers, the local authority should report it in writing
  • The panel report states that the ecological balance of the Beas river basin is under great pressure and needs to be studied scientifically

#Illegal Mining #Shimla

