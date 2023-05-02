 Unseasonal rain plays havoc with rabi crops in Himachal : The Tribune India

Unseasonal rain plays havoc with rabi crops in Himachal

Harvesting hit | Yield, quality to drop, says expert

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Solan, May 1

Unseasonal rainfall across the state has damaged the rabi crops and disrupted the harvesting season.

In Solan district, the long-term annual rainfall, an average of previous years, in March and April has been recorded to be 74.2 mm and 44.8 mm, respectively.

The rainfall recorded in March and April this year has been 130.6 mm and 114.3 mm, respectively, registering an increase of 56.4 and 69.5 mm, respectively. Barring a few areas, a similar increase in rainfall was noticed in most of the regions across the state, said Dr Satish Bhardwaj, head of environmental sciences, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry (UHF), Nauni.

“Farmers will experience a drop in yield and the quality of the crop, owing to the inclement weather, including untimely spells of rain, gusty winds and hailstorms, during these months due to western disturbances,” Dr Bhardwaj added.

A study conducted in the department of environmental sciences concluded that the number of western disturbances and associated rainfall had shown an increasing trend in decades from 1971-1980 to 2011-2020. The number of western disturbances was 100 during 1971-1980, which increased to 231 during 2011-2020.

“The increase in the number of western disturbances in March and April will have an adverse impact on the reproductive stages of the crops. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and hailstorms in March and April cause the shredding of grains and lodging of the wheat crop, which affects the productivity and cause major losses to farmers,” Dr Bhardwaj observed.

He further said the fully-matured wheat crop may suffer discolouration and lustre loss, with poor milling quality. When the crop gets wet due to heavy rains and dries in the sun, its ear heads become brittle and tend to break away from the stem. Rains during these months also affect the wheat straw quality, which is used as fodder in the state.

Hailstorms also impact stone fruits as the fruit crops are in their development stage. Incessant rains coupled with low temperature during March and the first week of April impact the apple plants in their key time of flowering.

“At the time of flowering, the occurrence of excess rains may wash out pollen from the stigma of the flower, resulting in poor fruit setting and its quality,” Dr Bhardwaj added.

However, the present rainfall may prove beneficial for summer vegetable crops along with stone and apple plants, wherein setting had already taken place, opine farm scientists.

Rs 30 cr loss in Hamirpur district

  • Unseasonal rain and hailstorms have caused widespread damage to crops in Hamirpur district, causing a loss of about Rs 30 crore.
  • The wheat produce is the worst-hit, while other seasonal crops, including fruits and vegetables, have also been badly affected
  • The Horticulture Department has reportedly estimated a loss of Rs 18 lakh to the mango crop so far. OC

