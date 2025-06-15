DT
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Unveiling of Virbhadra Singh's statue: Senior Congress leaders to converge on Shimla's Ridge on July 15

Unveiling of Virbhadra Singh's statue: Senior Congress leaders to converge on Shimla's Ridge on July 15

Besides CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Wadra are among those who will attend the event, says minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late leader
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 03:23 PM Jun 15, 2025 IST
Six-time Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh late Virbhadra Singh. File photo
The statue of former six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh will be unveiled at the historic Ridge in the state's capital in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, various senior Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Wadra.

This was stated by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late leader, while he addressed mediapersons here today.

Singh said that the unveiling ceremony was initially scheduled to take place in June 23 but was postponed due to unavailability of many senior Congress leaders. He said that recently, he had visited Delhi where he met several senior Congress leaders and invited them to attend the unveiling ceremony.

"While the senior leadership expressed interest in coming to Shimla to attend the ceremony, they were unable to do so on June 23 due to various reasons such as the ongoing health issues of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi being out of the country, therefore it was decided to reschedule the ceremony," he said.

The minister also informed that the statue had arrived in Shimla from Delhi and its installation work would commence soon.

He further said that the event would be a joint collaboration of the state government and the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation.

