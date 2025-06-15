The statue of former six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh will be unveiled at the historic Ridge in the state's capital in the presence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, various senior Congress leaders, including All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Wadra.

This was stated by Public Works Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of the late leader, while he addressed mediapersons here today.

Singh said that the unveiling ceremony was initially scheduled to take place in June 23 but was postponed due to unavailability of many senior Congress leaders. He said that recently, he had visited Delhi where he met several senior Congress leaders and invited them to attend the unveiling ceremony.

"While the senior leadership expressed interest in coming to Shimla to attend the ceremony, they were unable to do so on June 23 due to various reasons such as the ongoing health issues of Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi being out of the country, therefore it was decided to reschedule the ceremony," he said.

The minister also informed that the statue had arrived in Shimla from Delhi and its installation work would commence soon.

He further said that the event would be a joint collaboration of the state government and the Raja Virbhadra Singh Foundation.