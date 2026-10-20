Unveiling of Virbhadra statue sparks BJP-Cong war of words

The absence of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee president Vinay Kumar from the unveiling of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh’s statue at his birthplace, Sarahan, has triggered a fresh war of words between the BJP and the Congress, with both parties accusing each other of factionalism.

Having repeatedly faced Chief Minister Sukhu’s jibe that the BJP was divided into five factions, the saffron party on Monday turned the tables on the Congress, questioning why its two senior leaders were missing from Sunday’s ceremony.

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“The absence of the Chief Minister and the state Congress president from the unveiling ceremony of Virbhadra Singh’s statue has raised serious questions about unity within the Congress,” state BJP president Rajeev Bindal said at a press conference here.

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To bolster his argument, Bindal referred to the recent public outburst by Pratibha Singh, Virbhadra Singh’s wife and former state Congress president, over the omission of her late husband’s name and photographs from a government function at Rohru. An upset Pratibha Singh had questioned how people could forget the former Chief Minister barely four years after his death.

Bindal said her remarks reflected deeper differences within the ruling party rather than merely an emotional reaction. “The cat is now out of the bag. Congress leaders should put their own house in order instead of making baseless allegations against the BJP,” he said.

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Referring to the defection of six Congress legislators to the BJP two years ago, Bindal claimed that internal dissatisfaction within the Congress was not new. He asserted that the BJP remained united and credited its organisational strength and collective commitment for its cohesion.

The Congress, however, dismissed the BJP’s allegations, explaining that both Sukhu and Vinay Kumar were in Delhi on Sunday for discussions on the proposed party rally against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls scheduled for November 1. Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee secretary Vinod Zinta said Sukhu returned to Shimla in the afternoon, while Vinay Kumar proceeded directly to his constituency after the meeting.

Accusing the BJP of attempting to divert attention from its own internal differences, Zinta said the party was trying to mislead the public by drawing conclusions from the two leaders’ absence.

Meanwhile, the presence of Education Minister Rohit Thakur and Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation chairman RS Bali at the Sarahan ceremony also drew attention, adding another dimension to the political discussion surrounding the event.