Unwanted foray intrigues investors

Investors in the state's industrial hubs are at their wits' end as they are receiving calls for pest control from a Delhi-based official. Intrigued at this unwanted foray into their business which belied any rhyme or reason, the investors were in no mood to oblige. The newly appointed official has, however, been throwing his weight around and even naming politicians to strengthen his claim. Whether the official will manage to secure contacts on his terms and conditions remains to be seen but the innovative idea of earning a fast buck has become a laughing stock in the industry.

MLA ‘upset’, Chief Minister reaches out

Like any other politician worth his salt, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu knows the importance of perception and its management in politics. Ahead of the Budget Session, Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur had made some sharp statements over the transfer of bureaucrats from his constituency, giving the impression that he was not too happy with the Chief Minister. The very next day, the Chief Minister arrived at Vidhan Sabha in his old Alto car along with the supposedly upset MLA. Surely, Sukhu choosing Thakur for a 'lift' among all the MLAs couldn't have been a mere coincidence!

Fund crunch for districts

Many government departments at district levels were facing acute fund crunch. Since government has not released money the dues of government departments such as petrol bills, payments of rents and other payments were piling up. The condition was such that an official said now they were close to exhausting credit limit at all petrol stations in the region.