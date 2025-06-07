Unwell Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital in Shimla
She is undergoing various tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is on a visit to Shimla, has been rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College after she felt unwell.
She is undergoing various tests. She arrived here three days back and is staying at her daughter Priyanka Vadra Gandhi’s house at Charrabra near Mashobra, 12 kilometres from here.
