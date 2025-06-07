DT
Home / Himachal / Unwell Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital in Shimla

Unwell Sonia Gandhi rushed to hospital in Shimla

She is undergoing various tests at Indira Gandhi Medical College
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 05:59 PM Jun 07, 2025 IST
Sonia Gandhi. File photo
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, who is on a visit to Shimla, has been rushed to Indira Gandhi Medical College after she felt unwell.

She is undergoing various tests. She arrived here three days back and is staying at her daughter Priyanka Vadra Gandhi’s house at Charrabra near Mashobra, 12 kilometres from here.

