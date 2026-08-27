UP family booked in Rs 55-L fraud

A family from Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, has been booked for allegedly duping two Dharamsala residents of around Rs 55 lakh by luring them into real estate and foreign exchange (FX) trading investments with promises of very high returns in a short period.

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The Dharamsala police have registered an FIR against Charan Singh, his sons Sushil Verma and Mahinder Singh, and Mahinder’s wife Rajesh Kumari under Sections 420 (cheating) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy).

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According to the complaint, one of the victims deposited Rs 15 lakh with Divya Bricks Real Estate Private Limited and later deposited another Rs 30 lakh into Rajesh Kumari’s bank account on the instructions of the accused in June 2024.

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The second complainant allegedly invested around Rs 10 lakh in several instalments in an FX trading scheme through bank accounts provided by the accused.

The complainants alleged that the accused induced them to invest by promising guaranteed high returns and safety of their capital. They allegedly claimed that the investment plans involved cryptocurrency trading, real estate ventures and other high-return opportunities.

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After receiving the money, the accused allegedly stopped responding to calls and messages and failed to return the invested amounts. The complainants further alleged that the funds were misappropriated and diverted to unauthorised cryptocurrency platforms.

The complaint was submitted to the police on June 4, 2026. It was subsequently referred for examination and action. The matter was eventually taken up by the Dharamsala police following directions from senior police authorities, and an FIR was lodged on August 22.

The complainants have sought a detailed probe into the alleged digital and cryptocurrency transactions, freezing of the bank accounts and digital wallets used to collect the money, and seizure of electronic devices, transaction records, chats and other digital evidence. They have also sought recovery of the allegedly defrauded amount.

The police said all four accused are natives of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh and are currently residing in the Hosahalli area of Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The complainants have also sought freezing of the bank accounts and digital wallets allegedly linked to the accused, seizure of transaction records and a probe into suspected cryptocurrency transactions.

The police are examining bank transaction records, digital evidence and other documents to trace the flow of money and establish the nature of the alleged investment scheme.