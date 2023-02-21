UP man held for bid to loot bank in Baddi

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 20

The Baddi police today arrested Lakhimpur Khiri residentVimal Kumar, who had made an unsuccessful attempt to loot Axis Bank branch on February 13.

DSP, Baddi, Priyank Gupta said that Vimal was arrested from Lakhimpur Khiri in Uttar Pradesh after his involvement was established on the basis of a CCTV camera footage.

The accused resided close to the bank on the Sai Road and had worked in the quality control department of a local pharmaceutical unit.

He had broken into the bank through a window at the bank’s rear but had failed to break into the strong room.