UP man’s body found buried in Baddi

Solan, November 13

The body of a man was found buried inside a room at Juddikalan village in the Baddi industrial area here this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rajinder Kumar, alias Radhe, a resident of UP’s Bareilly. He was residing in Baddi with his wife, Laxmi.

One Naem Ansari, who hails from Balia district in UP, has been arrested in the case.

The wife of the deceased had lodged a missing person complaint with the police on November 8 after Radhe failed to return home on November 6.

The police were informed about some foul smell emanating from a room at Judikalan village this morning following which it was opened and the body was found buried there. Surprisingly, none of the residents in the block of eight rooms heard the floor being dug up.

DSP Priyank Gupta said, “Information about foul smell coming from a room was received from the house owner at Judikalan village this morning. After a search, the body of Radhe, a daily wager from UP, was found buried in the room.”

Reportedly, the accused and the deceased used to work as daily wagers and had met just a day prior to the incident. While drinking, they had an altercation over some issue and Naem murdered Radhe in a fit of rage.

A case under Sections 302 and 201 of the IPC has been registered against the suspect and further probe is underway.

