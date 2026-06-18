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Home / Himachal Pradesh / UP resident sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment

UP resident sentenced to 20 years rigorous imprisonment

Also to pay Rs 30,000 fine

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Ambika Sharma
Solan, Updated At : 01:56 AM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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Kanika Chawla, Additional District and Sessions Judge of the Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) in Solan, today sentenced Mahinder (alias Mohinder) to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI) for kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the convict, who is a resident of Uttar Pradesh (UP).

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According to the prosecution, the crime took place in April 2023. The victim, a minor, was residing with her family in Baddi when the accused kidnapped her from the lawful guardianship of her parents on April 7. He took her to a rented room in Jharian, Punjab, where he repeatedly assaulted and mistreated her. The case was investigated by the Women Police Station in Baddi. To prove its case, the prosecution examined 22 witnesses during the trial.

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