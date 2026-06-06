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Home / Himachal Pradesh / UP residents paraded in Shimla over allegations of harassing a minor girl

UP residents paraded in Shimla over allegations of harassing a minor girl

According to the police, the father of the girl filed a complaint against a UP resident, running a shop in Shimla, accusing him of blackmailing his daughter by showing her a video in which she was seen talking to some other person

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PTI
Shimla, Updated At : 10:03 PM Jun 06, 2026 IST
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Several residents from Uttar Pradesh on Saturday were paraded in Shimla by locals after reports of a man allegedly harassing and blackmailing a 16-year-old girl made rounds in the local community, officials said.

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According to the police, the father of the girl filed a complaint against a resident from Uttar Pradesh, running a shop in Shimla, accusing him of harassing his daughter and blackmailing her by showing her a video in which she was seen talking to some other person.

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Taking cognisance of the matter, the police registered a case under Section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 75 of the BNS and initiated an investigation.

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Confirming the report, Shimla SSP Gaurav Singh said that while the investigation is underway, reports of some individuals being publicly paraded and assaulted were noticed by the police. He said that no complaint was filed against individuals who were paraded, and neither were they mentioned by the girl.

The SSP warned that strict legal action will be taken against anyone involved in intimidation, assault, mob justice, unlawful activities, or interference with the ongoing investigation.

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