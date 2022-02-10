Upgraded in October 2020, Solan civic body awaits additional staff

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 9

The civic body at Solan is struggling to secure additional staff after it was upgraded into a municipal corporation (MC) in October 2020.

The earlier body had 206 sanctioned posts out of which 56 were vacant. After its upgrade its strength was enhanced to 231 though 84 vacancies continued to exist. Key posts like executive engineer, health officer, town planner, planning officer, sanitary inspectors, meter reader, drivers, beldars, etc, were lying vacant. This was adversely affecting development activities of the town.

While pending projects like parking lots, transport nagar, pedestrain path, etc, have not been completed, no new infrastructure project to ease the problem of parking, has been mooted. The town’s roads are bursting at the seams and traffic congestion was adding to the peril of the residents. The problem of garbage collection did witness a new initiative with arrangement for its collection having been initiated.

On their part, the BJP and the Congress have been playing blame game as the Congress held the MC while the state government was headed by the BJP.

“The Congress-held MC has failed to provide the promised free garbage collection system as well as free water nearly a year after assuming power. No new development work has been initiated as the masses have been betrayed,” asserted BJP’s Solan Mandal president Madan Thakur.

The Congress, on its part, blames the BJP government for failing to permit subsidized water charges for the residents as it entails financial burden.

The residents of the merged areas were yet to see their dreams being fulfilled. A population of 8,162 has been added to the Solan civic body from the nearby panchayats. Though they too were promised improved facilities tardy pace of progress has left much to be desired. The residents were yet to reap the benefits of being merged into an urban area.

Manmohan Sharma, Director, Urban Development Department, when quizzed said, “Two junior engineers, a junior draughtsman, three junior office assistants and three data entry operators have been provided on outsource basis on February 7 for Solan MC. Efforts are afoot to provide staff on deputation from departments like health, Public Works Department, etc., to strengthen the body.”

84 posts vacant

