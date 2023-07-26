Upper Shimla schools shut till July 28 after orange alert

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 25

In view of the prevailing weather conditions and obstructed roads, the forced monsoon break in the schools in most parts of the upper Shimla area has been extended up to July 28.

“There’s an alert from the weather department about rough weather over the next two days. Also, several roads are closed in our area. After having consultations at local level, we decided that it would not be safe to open the school yet,” said Sunny Sharma, SDM, Rohru sub-division. On similar lines, the schools have been shut in the sub-divisions of Rampur, Kumarsain and Theog sub-division as well.

For July 26 and 27, the weather department has issued an orange alert for isolated spells of very heavy rainfall in the districts of Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur, Solan and Sirmaur and heavy rainfall in the districts of Una, Hamirpur, Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti. The department has also sounded an alert for flashfloods in several districts of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, Shimla, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kullu, Mandi and Kinnaur.

