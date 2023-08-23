Uprooted trees on Shimla roads disrupt traffic movement

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 22

Traffic movement on many roads in the city remained disrupted due to road blockades either due to the ongoing repair work or landslides and uprooted trees.

As per police records, the Victory Tunnel-Kaithu road, the Boileauganj-Summer Hill road, the Bamloe-Talland road and the Kasumpti-Parimahal road were blocked. The Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road was also closed as a portion of it had caved in.

The road near Kotshera College was also blocked due to felling of debris from the retaining wall. As a safety measure, the road was blocked and pedestrians and vehicles were diverted to alternative roads.

The road between Vikasnagar and Panthaghati also remained blocked for some time due to a blockade caused by an uprooted tree; the traffic on the road was restored soon after. The road near Talland and Himland hotel was also closed for vehicular movement for some time as work to cut and remove uprooted trees from the road was being carried out.

Meanwhile, as roads remain closed, some taxi operators sensed an opportunity to mint money from people. They could be seen charging exorbitant prices from the passengers. — TNS

Solan: In view of the forecast predicting heavy rain for the next two days, all schools in Nalagarh sub-division and all primary schools in Arki sub-division will remain closed on August 23 and 24.

Besides this, Government High Schools at Gayan and Prathan and Government Senior Secondary School, Prathan, will also remain closed for the next two days.

The SDMs concerned today issued orders in this regard as the roads leading to these schools are facing a threat following heavy rains.

