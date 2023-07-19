Urban body services to go online: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Shimla, July 18
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said that the ‘One State One Portal’ digi-system would be implemented in the state to make online all services of urban local bodies (ULBs) to minimise footfall in public offices. He stated this while presiding over a meeting of the Urban Development Department here.
Sukhu directed the officials concerned to make online all essential services like property tax, bill payments, notices, all types of NOCs and permissions to facilitate people and check corruption. He said that the calculation and collection of property tax in all ULBs would be done through an online platform.
He said, “A fully-automated online buildings permission system is being developed with the assistance of the Department of Digital Technology for all 61 ULBs, 35 notified SADA and 56 planning areas of the state. This will enable real-time scrutiny of building drawings through auto scrutiny features, ensuring efficiency and accuracy in the approval process.”
Sukhu stressed the importance of raising objections only once and directed officials to adopt digital technology in account keeping.
He reviewed the water scarcity situation in areas falling under the Shimla Municipal Corporation and directed officials concerned to take immediate action to restore water projects affected by flashfloods and in-situ treatment of turbidity. He also issued directions for the construction of a dam on the Giri river to address the problem of silt. He said that the power corporation would prepare the design of the dam.
