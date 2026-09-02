Water consumers in urban areas of Nurpur town in Kangra district have not received bills for the past 16 months, raising apprehensions that they may eventually be asked to clear a hefty accumulated amount in one go. Residents say that the Jal Shakti Department (JSD) should launch a bi-monthly billing cycle to prevent the accumulation of dues. The department had been issuing water bills to urban consumers every three months since April 2025 but suddenly stopped doing so. Neither domestic nor commercial consumers have received bills since then, causing considerable confusion and ambiguity over their outstanding dues.

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The delay has become a matter of concern as the department is likely to enforce water tariffs revised during this period. Until March 2025, urban households were paying Rs 243 per month per water connection. The department subsequently proposed a 10 per cent annual hike, taking the monthly charge to around Rs 267 from April 2025 and to Rs 294 from April this year. In the absence of bills, a domestic consumer will have accumulated dues of around Rs 3,204 for the April 2025 to March 2026 period and around Rs 4,674 by August 31, considering the revised fixed monthly charges. Nurpur residents, particularly economically weaker families and daily-wage earners, fear that they may find it difficult to clear the accumulated dues.

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The issue has triggered resentment among consumers, who say they should not be made to bear the financial burden arising from the department’s failure to maintain a regular billing cycle. They have also sought clarity on the manner in which the outstanding amount will be recovered following tariff revision. The Jal Shakti Department, formerly known as the Irrigation and Public Health Department, has increased water tariffs by 10 per cent annually since 2005, after a notification was issued during the tenure of former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh. The monthly charge for a domestic connection has increased from Rs 40 in 2005 to Rs 294 in April this year.

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Promod Mahajan, president of the Nurpur Sudhar Sabha, accuses the state government of discriminating against urban consumers by giving them no relief despite increasing water charges regularly. He says that a piped-water consumer in rural areas is paying only Rs 100 per month per connection whereas urban consumers are being charged substantially more. Mahajan urges the government to waive the outstanding water bills of urban consumers up to March 2026, as many households will find it difficult to clear the accumulated dues at once.

Deepak Garg, Chief Engineer, Jal Shakti Department, Dharamsala, says that the state government had issued a notification in April this year revising the water tariff for urban areas where water meters had been installed. He adds that the revised tariff was fixed at Rs 14 per kilo litre for domestic consumers and Rs 30 per kilo litre for commercial consumers and was applicable April onwards. Garg says that the outstanding liability of the previous period (May 2025 to March 2026) has been deferred, as per the government directions. He adds that in towns where water meters have not been installed and fixed monthly charges are being collected, the department will install meters and issue bills afterwards.