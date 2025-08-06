Urban jungle: Animal attacks surge in capital Shimla’s heart

Shimla continues to face a serious urban wildlife menace, with growing concerns over the rising number of dog and monkey attacks on its residents. As per official data from Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Zonal Hospital, the state capital reported 817 dog bite cases and 378 monkey bite cases in just the first six months of 2025.

Of the dog bite cases, a detailed month-wise breakup reveals a persistent threat. In January, 134 dog bites were recorded—79 from stray dogs and 55 from pets. February saw 124 such incidents, March 163, April 145, May 134 and June reported 117 cases. The share of stray and pet bites remained nearly equal throughout, reflecting a broader issue of uncontrolled dog populations and irresponsible pet ownership.

Monkey attacks have also intensified, with 36 cases reported in January, 23 in February and a sharp rise thereafter: 59 in March, 70 in April, 90 in May and 100 in June. These figures signal a growing conflict between humans and animals in urban spaces, especially as monkeys increasingly invade residential and market areas.

Local residents report daily confrontations with packs of stray dogs and aggressive monkeys across major areas including The Mall, Ridge, Lakkar Bazaar, Sanjauli, Dhalli, Chotta Shimla and Summerhill. Commuting peacefully in these parts of town has become increasingly difficult.

Suman Thakur, a resident of Shimla, voiced her concerns: “It’s terrifying for children and elderly people. Dogs chase pedestrians and monkeys often attack when provoked even slightly. Our children are scared to step out and the situation hasn’t improved over the years.”

In response, Shimla Mayor Surinder Chauhan said the Municipal Corporation has intensified dog sterilisation efforts and launched a public awareness campaign with the help of NGOs and volunteers. The drive includes the distribution of information, education, and communication (IEC) materials aimed at educating schoolchildren, parents and local councillors on how to interact with stray or aggressive animals safely.

While these efforts are underway, residents believe stronger and faster action is needed. With the animal population continuing to rise and attacks becoming more frequent, many are asking: How long before the urban jungle takes full control of the Queen of Hills?