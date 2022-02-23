Urban local bodies of Himachal Pradesh set to lose Rs419 cr grants

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, February 22

Urban local bodies (ULBs) comprising four municipal corporations — Dharamsala, Solan, Mandi and Palampur — 29 municipal councils and 27 nagar panchayats could lose Rs 419.40 crore tied grants under the 15th Finance Commission as these have failed to prepare bylaws of property tax.

The Union Government has made it mandatory to re-devise bylaws of property tax in the ULBs using the unit area method by taking into consideration the plinth area of a property. These bylaws are supposed to be notified by March 2022 to be eligible to obtain the Central grant. Tax up to 25 per cent can be imposed for various categories like commercial, domestic, etc, by considering factors like location, structure, age and occupancy of a building.

Director, Urban Development Department, Manmohan Sharma confirmed that as per the stipulations of the commission, all ULBs were supposed to notify the bylaws of property tax by March 2022. Any failure to do so will incur a loss of Rs 419.40 crore. This grant was supposed to be utilised to improve sanitation.

He added that all ULBs had been directed to notify the bylaws in August 2021 as well as in December 2021. No ULB except the Shimla Municipal Corporation notified these.

“All MC Commissioners and Executive Officers and municipal council Secretaries have now been granted a week to notify these. Those failing to adhere to the directions will face action,” said Sharma.

In Solan, there are 11,648 households and the revenue from property tax is Rs 4.73 crore. This tax is charged annually and there are 862 defaulters, who are yet to pay Rs 3.02 crore.

The revision in property tax using the unit area method is likely to enhance its rate and this can prove costly for the BJP government in election year. The move to enhance property tax has led to resentment among the residents.

The state earlier had two MCs at Shimla and Dharamsala. The number rose to five in October 2020 when Solan, Mandi and Palampur were upgraded ahead of the poll.

