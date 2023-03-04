Urban pottery items to be on display at Holi festival

PTI

Hamirpur, March 3

Cultural nights and urban pottery items by artists of Hamirpur, Kangra and Mandi districts will be the highlight of the national-level Holi festival of Sujanpur Tira beginning from Sunday.

Pots and other articles signifying the arrival of summer season will be on display during the four-day festival. Summer articles of traders from HP, Punjab and Haryana will be a part of the event.

CM Sukhvinder Sukhu will be the chief guest at the inaugural function, while Speaker KS Pathania will preside over the closing function.