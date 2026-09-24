Urmila Matondkar spotted in Kasauli while shooting for Netflix series

Bollywood actress Urmila Matondkar has been spotted in Kasauli, where she is shooting for an upcoming untitled Netflix series. She has been staying at Glenview Resort, Kasauli, for the past few days.

She was spotted enjoying the resort’s terrace views, which offer panoramic views of the hills.

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The upcoming series is set to mark her comeback after a prolonged absence from the screen.

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She is reportedly playing the role of a principal at the Indian Institute of Technology in the series, which is directed by Divyanshu Malhotra and written by Puneet Batra.