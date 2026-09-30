US delegation meets Dalai Lama, backs Tibetan freedom, warns of China’s global repression

China’s campaign of repression extends beyond its borders and poses a threat to Tibetans living across the world, US Congressman Brian Mast said on Wednesday after leading a bipartisan US Congressional delegation in a meeting with Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama at his residence in McLeodganj.

The 10-member delegation also included representatives Scott Franklin, Warren Davidson, James Gallagher, Carlos Gimenez, Jimmy Patronis, Shri Thandear, Yassamin Ansari, Haley Stevens and, George Whiteside.

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Speaking to mediapersons after the meeting, Mast said China’s transnational repression was “far-reaching” and alleged that Beijing used surveillance, spies and police in different countries to monitor and suppress people.

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“They will reach anywhere that they can. They’ve proven that,” Mast said, adding that the threats also included alleged intellectual property theft and other activities beyond China’s borders.

He said the US and China represented fundamentally different approaches, with the US believing in freedom, democracy and inalienable rights.

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Mast also expressed concern over China’s reported attempts to influence the Dalai Lama’s succession, saying Beijing could seek to nominate its own candidate.

“This is not new,” Mast said, alleging that China had previously abducted individuals associated with the succession process. He said the issue was discussed with the Dalai Lama, though it was not the main focus of their meeting.

On the bipartisan Assuring the Future of Tibet Act introduced in the House of Representatives, he said the delegation remained hopeful of further legislation supporting Tibetans.

On the recent self-immolation of a Tibetan in the US, Mast said Tibetans had demonstrated their commitment to freedom in different ways. Referring to his own military service, he said the Dalai Lama had pursued freedom through non-violence, while he had pursued it through military service.

“We share the same pursuit. We pursued it in different ways,” he said, while calling for greater global attention to developments inside Tibet and raised concern that the world was “taking its focus off of this issue”.

Delegation member James Gallagher also voiced support for Tibetan freedom and self-determination. Gallagher said the US would continue dialogue and stand for fundamental freedoms, including freedom of religion and culture.