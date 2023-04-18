US national dies while trekking in Mandi

Dipender Manta
Mandi, April 18
A US national died on Tuesday during trekking in Mandi district. Gad Karmi had arrived in Kullu district on March 7 along with his wife Alisa Karmi on tourist Visa. He was staying in Kullu.
According to Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan, Gad Karmi along with other foreigners had gone for trekking at Kandhi Pass in Mandi district. He suddenly fainted, fell down and died on the spot.
“Local police headed by ASI Sanjeev Kumar, SHO police station Padhar, rushed the spot. Inquest of death has been conducted under Section 174 of Indian Criminal Procedure Code by the said Station House Officer,” the SP said.
The SP added that prima facie there is no evidence of any foul play. However, the actual cause of death will be ascertained after conducting autopsy. The body is being shifted to the mortuary at Regional Hospital, Kullu.
