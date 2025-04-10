US teachers enhance educational skills at Cambridge school in Kullu

Seven teachers from the United States are currently enriching the educational experience at Cambridge International School in Mohal, Kullu, through a programme that began in January. Coordinated by the International Language Program (ILP), the initiative is being implemented in partnership with the school’s management.

Izzy Cummings, the programme’s coordinator, said the teachers were carefully selected through an interview process. Their primary role is to improve English language skills — written and spoken — among students from classes I to XII. Cummings added, “In addition to enhancing language skills, the students are also being taught vital social skills, etiquette and communication techniques. Each teacher runs 25-minute sessions with students, rotating through different subjects.”

She mentioned another group of expatriates would continue the programme after May. The teachers are staying on the school campus, where their lodging and boarding are provided.

During a press conference, the school principal, Raina Verma, highlighted this collaboration with ILP is a first for a private school in Himachal Pradesh. She stressed the school is equipped with modern teaching tools, including smart panels in every classroom. These panels, connected to the internet, make learning more interactive by allowing students to access online resources with a simple touch.

The principal praised the school’s commitment to ongoing development, both in academics and in the overall growth of its students. She credited the school’s success to the dedication of its teachers and students, stating, “We’ve integrated EI-Educational Initiatives question papers into our curriculum to strengthen our studies, fostering critical thinking and logical reasoning.”

Verma also spoke about the school’s focus on extracurricular activities. Among its highlights is the Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL), which encourages curiosity and creativity by giving students hands-on experience in technologies like 3D printing, robotics and electronics. Many of the innovative projects created in the lab have been presented at both national and international events.

Emphasising the school’s educational approach extends beyond textbooks, the principal noted regular activities such as music, dance, art and craft are integral to the curriculum. “Our school offers a variety of specialised clubs, such as the Science Club, Eco Club and Literature Club, where students can pursue their individual interests and talents,” she said.

Sports also play a significant role in the school’s holistic development approach. Students receive coaching from professionals at prestigious sports academies, including the HPCA Cricket Academy, Football Academy, Basketball Academy and Boxing Academy. Verma explained, “These programmes teach discipline and teamwork, while providing opportunities for students to excel in various sports. Our school creates an environment where students can thrive academically and in other extracurricular pursuits.”