US trekker dies at Mandi's Kandhi Pass

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 18

A US national died while trekking in Mandi district today. He has been identified as Gad Karmi. He along with his wife Alisa Karmi had arrived in Kullu district on March 7 on tourist visa.

According to Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan, Gad Karmi along with others had gone for trekking at the Kandhi Pass in Mandi district. He suddenly fainted and fell down and died on the spot.

The SP said, “A local police team headed by Sanjeev Kumar, SHO Padhar police station, rushed to the spot. Inquest proceedings in the case have been conducted under the CrPC.”