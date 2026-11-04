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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Use education for social change, nation-building: Governor Kavinder Gupta to students

Use education for social change, nation-building: Governor Kavinder Gupta to students

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Tribune News Service
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:45 AM Nov 04, 2026 IST
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Governor Kavinder Gupta awards degrees during convocation of Career Point University at Kharwar.
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Governor Kavinder Gupta on Tuesday urged students to use their knowledge, skills and education to bring positive social change and contribute meaningfully to nation-building.

He was addressing the convocation of Career Point University (CPU) at Kharwar near here. He stressed the importance of connecting academic learning with societal needs and national development. A total of 648 students were awarded degrees at the ceremony, including 43 PhDs, while 29 girls and 14 boys were honoured with gold medals.

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The Governor said the university had made a significant contribution to expanding higher education in rural areas. He appreciated its initiatives in research, innovation and community development, including the adoption of 100 villages, its ‘Mera Gaon Mera Teerth’ campaign and efforts to promote rural livelihoods, health awareness and local products.

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“Success should not be measured merely by salary, position or recognition. Its real value lies in the positive difference knowledge and actions make in the lives of others and in the progress of the nation,” he said. He urged students to stay connected with their villages, culture and roots while using their education to address societal challenges.

University Vice-Chancellor Dr Sanjeev Sharma, Pro-Chancellor Padma Shri Dr PL Gautam and Sardar Patel University, Mandi, Vice-Chancellor Dr Lalit Kumar Awasthi were also present.

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