Use of drones to check illegal mining costly, unviable: Himachal minister

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, December 19

In response to a question of Indora MLA Malender Rajan in the Vidhan Sabha today, the government said that after flashfloods caused extensive damage in Indora during the monsoon, a survey was ordered to ascertain the feasibility of channelling the Beas. The survey report, when received, would be sent to the government.

To another question of Malender Rajan, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan said that the installation of CCTV cameras, the use of satellite imagery and drones for checking illegal mining was a costly and unviable method. A report in this regard had been submitted in court, he added.

To a question of BJP MLAs Satpal Satti (Una) and Randhir Sharma (Naina Devi), the Health Minister said that the government owed Rs 218.34 crore to private hospitals under the HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat health schemes. “In the past one year, 78,365 new members have been enrolled under the HIMCARE and Ayushman Bharat health schemes and Rs 149 crore spent under the HIMCARE scheme,” he added.

