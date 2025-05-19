DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Use of illegal weapons in Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh industrial area cause for concern

Use of illegal weapons in Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh industrial area cause for concern

Migrants from UP, Bihar and Chhattisgarh work in factories here
article_Author
Ambika Sharma
Tribune News Service
Solan, Updated At : 03:17 AM May 19, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The use of illegal weapons in the industrial belt of Baddi-Barotiwala Nalagarh (BBN) has become a cause for concern for the authorities concerned and are also a threat to peace in the area.

Advertisement

An analysis of the recent crimes reveals an increasing use of such weapons either by migrants or inter-state gangs operating from the border areas of Punjab like Ropar.

The area has a large number of migrants from Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, etc, who work in factories as this industrial cluster houses more than 90 per cent of the state’s industry. Though efforts have been made to register the migrants, police officials rue that requests for the verification of the antecedents of migrants often fall on deaf ears.

Advertisement

In a large number of recent cases, illegal weapons were used to intimidate residents. In a recent case, the police seized a country-made gun from a jhuggi dweller identified as Tota Ram (34) at Haripur Sandholi village in Baddi. A native of Bisoli tehsil in Badayu district of Uttar Pradesh, the youth failed to provide a licence of the weapon.

In another case, a scrap dealer was forced to pay Rs 50,000 at gunpoint by an inter-state gang from nearby Punjab after they stopped his tractor-trailer containing industrial scrap at Malpur village on May 6. On March 24, a resident of Saini Majra village, was robbed of Rs 35,000 at gunpoint by three masked persons, who had entered his confectionery shop. In yet another case on March 2, the Nalagarh police arrested two youths for illegally possessing a .32 mm bore pistol. The duo was travelling in a car (HP12M-8283) and were arrested at Khera village and were identified as Luv Kumar (28) of Ratyod village and Prabhjeet Singh (32) of Handa Kundi village. As per the police probe, the weapon was to be used for some crime.

Advertisement

Nalagarh MLA Hardeep Bawa asked the police to thoroughly scrutinise the area and also review the gun licences as the cases of misuse of weapons in criminal activities have surfaced in the recent months.

Additional SP, Baddi, Ashok Verma says that the police are targeting the hideouts of migrants as well as jhuggis to confiscate illegal weapons. One such campaign carried out in the recent past had yielded good results and another such campaign has been initiated.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Classifieds tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper