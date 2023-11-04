Uttarakhand women bag 1st position in Asian rafting tourney

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 3

After holding the results of the championship on the first day of the Asian Rafting Championship, the organising committee released the results of the women’s category late in the evening.

After rounds of discussions, the committee declared team Uttarakhand-A as the winner of the event. While the second position was bagged by Karnataka women, the third place went to team Uttarakhand-B. Team Abhimas-A of Kullu won the fourth position and Nadaun-A won the fifth place.

As many as 12 teams participated in the event today.

President of The Indian Rafting Foundation Shaukat Sikand said the results of the event were put on hold following some objections raised by participating teams. He added that the jury decided to disqualify one team following objections and then declared the result of the event.

