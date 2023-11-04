Uttarakhand women bag 1st position in Asian rafting tourney

Hamirpur, November 3
After holding the results of the championship on the first day of the Asian Rafting Championship, the organising committee released the results of the women’s category late in the evening.
After rounds of discussions, the committee declared team Uttarakhand-A as the winner of the event. While the second position was bagged by Karnataka women, the third place went to team Uttarakhand-B. Team Abhimas-A of Kullu won the fourth position and Nadaun-A won the fifth place.
As many as 12 teams participated in the event today.
President of The Indian Rafting Foundation Shaukat Sikand said the results of the event were put on hold following some objections raised by participating teams. He added that the jury decided to disqualify one team following objections and then declared the result of the event.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
128 killed as strong quake hit Nepal, death toll expected to rise
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajark...
As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home
Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...