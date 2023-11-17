Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Mandi family prays for son's safe return

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 16

As days are passing, family members of Vishal, who is trapped inside an under construction tunnel at Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand) since November 12, are becoming anxious about his safe return to home.

Vishal is a native of Bangot village, Balh sub-division, Mandi district. Soon after this incident, his brother Yogesh Kumar and father Dharam Singh rushed to the spot to know about his well-being.

Vishal’s mother Urmila Devi said, “I am worried about the safety of my son, who is trapped inside the tunnel along with 39 others. Five days have passed and there is no clue about my son. The state and Central governments should expedite rescue operations to evacuate all 40 workers safely.”

Param Dev, maternal uncle of Vishal, said, “We are all praying for his safe return. Vishal was working as a machine operator in that tunnel project. We are in contact with his father and brother and are waiting for his safe evacuation from the tunnel.”

