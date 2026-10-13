Vacant chair, looming deadline: 22 Himachal ULBs stare at poll delay as govt yet to name election chief

Elections to 22 urban local bodies (ULBs) in Himachal Pradesh, due by December, are likely to be delayed as the state government is yet to appoint a new State Election Commissioner.

Anil Khachi, the previous State Election Commissioner, retired on August 5. According to sources, the State Election Commission cannot initiate the election process until his successor takes charge.

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The 22 ULBs were either created or upgraded in December 2024. Under the rules, elections to newly created or upgraded urban local bodies must be held within two years of their coming into existence.

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“Most of these bodies will complete the two-year period in December,” a source said.

Of the 22 ULBs, three are municipal corporations — Baddi, Hamirpur and Una — while three are municipal councils — Paprola, Jawali and Nadaun. The remaining 16 are nagar panchayats. Himachal Pradesh has a total of 76 ULBs. Elections to 53 ULBs were held in May this year, while those to the Shimla Municipal Corporation were held in May 2023.

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The State Election Commission had wanted to conduct elections to all ULBs simultaneously, but the government could not finalise the reservation roster for the newly created or upgraded bodies in time. The commission, therefore, proceeded with the elections in the 53 ULBs.

Sources said the election process would begin with a special revision of electoral rolls to include newly eligible voters. However, the exercise can begin only after a new State Election Commissioner is appointed.

Elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions and the 53 ULBs held in May were delayed by around six months after the matter reached the courts amid differences between the state government and the State Election Commission.

The remaining 22 ULBs now face the prospect of a further delay, albeit for a different reason.