Vacate Paddal area for Shivratri fair, Mandi DC urged

Mandi, January 28
The Sarv Devta Samiti has urged the district administration to vacate the Paddal area till February 15 to ensure proper sitting arrangements of deities for the week-long Shivratri fair, which will begin on March 2.
Shivpal Sharma, president of the samiti, said due to the ongoing work on a building on a college premises at Paddal, the sitting place had reduced. The deities used to sit in this area.
“The Shivratri fair is scheduled to start on March 2 in which over 200 deities will arrive in the town to take part. So, it is a must to make arrangements for their stay as well as sitting in advance. We urge Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhari to look into the matter and take action,” he added.
