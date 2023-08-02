Vacate shops built on Army land by Aug 28, says High Court

Legal Correspondent

Shimla, August 1

The HP High Court has directed the shopkeepers of Pine Mall Market, Kasauli, who have raised temporary structures to vacate the Army land by August 28.

During the course of hearing, the court was informed that persons, who had encroached upon the Army land, had filed undertakings stating that they would vacate their shops within four weeks and hand over the possession of the same to the Cantonment authorities.

In view of the undertakings, a Division Bench comprising Chief Justice MS Ramachandra Rao and Justice Ajay Mohan Goel directed them to vacate the shops occupied by them on or before August 28 and hand over their possession to the authorities concerned.

The court passed the order on a PIL filed by Bhawna, who alleged that some persons had encroached upon the military land in the Kasauli Cantonment area. She sought the intervention of the court in the eviction of the encroachers from the Army land. It has been alleged in the petition that 21 shops had been constructed illegally in Pine Mall Market that comes under the Indian Army.

In its earlier order, the court had directed the Cantonment Board, Kasauli, to produce the entire records relating to encroachments in the Cantonment area.

