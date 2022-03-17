Vaccination begins for 12-14 age group

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 16

A Campaign was started today across the state to vaccinate children aged 12 to 14 years and everyone above 60 years. The latest beneficiaries will be vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax.

On the occasion of National Immunisation Day, the state government informed that as many as 55 sessions were held across the state to vaccinate the children in this age group.

In the above 60 years age group, the third dose was being administered to only those with co-morbid conditions.

To create awareness among people, cultural programmes were held at

block level and ASHA workers were honoured for their contribution at ground level across the state.