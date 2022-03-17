Vaccination begins for 12-14 age group

Shimla, March 16
A Campaign was started today across the state to vaccinate children aged 12 to 14 years and everyone above 60 years. The latest beneficiaries will be vaccinated with Covid-19 vaccine Corbevax.
On the occasion of National Immunisation Day, the state government informed that as many as 55 sessions were held across the state to vaccinate the children in this age group.
In the above 60 years age group, the third dose was being administered to only those with co-morbid conditions.
To create awareness among people, cultural programmes were held at
block level and ASHA workers were honoured for their contribution at ground level across the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Increase airpower, have more long-range weapons: Parliamentary panel
Induction of light combat aircraft & fighter aircraft to off...
'Will stall flight of youth abroad': Bhagwant Mann takes oath as Punjab CM
Will work together for Punjab’s growth and welfare of its pe...
AgustaWestland scam: Ex-Def Secy, four IAF men named in chargesheet
Rs 3,600-cr scam pertains to alleged bribery for purchase of...
Michael Schumacher, Maria Sharapova in Gurugram FIR
A luxury housing project which failed to take off, was publi...