Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vaccination campaign for stray dogs launched in Paonta Sahib

Vaccination campaign for stray dogs launched in Paonta Sahib

Our Correspondent
Nahan, Updated At : 05:00 AM Oct 02, 2025 IST
Mass sterilisation and vaccination drive in progress in Paonta Sahib.
Paonta Sahib is witnessing a unique initiative this year as the town hosts its first large-scale mass sterilisation and vaccination campaign for stray dogs, organised under the banner of Yamuna Sharad Mahotsav 2025.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Gunjeet Singh Cheema announced that the campaign is being jointly conducted by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, the Municipal Committee of Paonta Sahib, Rotary International and local volunteers. The collaborative effort, he said, aims not only to scientifically control the stray dog population but also to safeguard their health while ensuring the safety of residents.

The drive is expected to cover more than 350 stray dogs across the town. According to the SDM, the campaign is aligned with recent directives issued by the Supreme Court of India on the management of stray dogs and is being rolled out for the first time on such a scale.

“This initiative under the Yamuna Sharad Mahotsav sends a clear message — happy dogs mean happier streets,” Cheema emphasised.

He said with the collective support of residents, volunteers and institutions, the effort would make Paonta Sahib not only cleaner and safer but also an exemplary model of humane and compassionate urban management.

