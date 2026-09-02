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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vaccination drive in Kangra to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

Vaccination drive in Kangra to prevent spread of lumpy skin disease

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Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 08:47 AM Sep 02, 2026 IST
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The Animal Husbandry Department has launched a vaccination drive to prevent the spread of lumpy skin disease (LSD) among cattle in the district, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry, Dr Seema Guleria, has said.

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She said the department had received around 1.35 lakh doses of the vaccine and nearly 15,000 animals had been vaccinated so far. She said vaccination teams had been deployed to cover livestock in different areas and efforts were being made to ensure that vulnerable animals were protected at the earliest.

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Lumpy skin disease is a viral disease that primarily affects cattle and is caused by the lumpy skin disease virus, a member of the Capripoxvirus group. The disease is generally transmitted through biting insects such as mosquitoes, flies and ticks, and can spread rapidly among animals, particularly where livestock are kept in close proximity.

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Guleria said the department was closely monitoring infected and suspected animals and that field teams were keeping a watch on the situation. She attributed the increase in cases in Himachal Pradesh partly to the movement and trade of cattle from neighbouring Punjab and Haryana. She appealed to livestock owners to immediately isolate animals showing symptoms of the disease from healthy cattle.

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