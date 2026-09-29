Vagaries of weather, pollination challenges affect apple yield in Himachal

The Rs 5,000-crore apple economy of Himachal Pradesh is facing one of its worst crisis with production set to decline by nearly 40 per cent. From 6.99 lakh metric tonnes (MT) in 2025, the apple yield is expected to drop to 4.36 lakh MT this season. The area under apple cultivation, on the other hand, has been rising steadily from 400 hectares in 1950-51 to about 1.16 lakh acres now, accounting for nearly 49 per cent of the total area under fruit crops.

Scientists of Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni in Solan district, attribute the steep decline in apple production to a slew of reasons, including the vagaries of weather that also threaten quality pollination.

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Adverse weather conditions during the critical flowering period have been one of the major factors contributing to lower apple production in the state this season. Erratic rainfall, prolonged cloudy weather coupled with low temperatures during flowering adversely affecting pollination, fertilisation and fruit set have further resulted in reduced fruit retention on trees, causing a drastic fall in the production.

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In orchards with weakened plant health, diseases such as premature leaf fall, Alternaria blotch and Marssonina leaf blotch significantly affect tree productivity and fruit quality. “Premature defoliation reduces photosynthetic activity and limits the accumulation of carbohydrates and nutrient reserves required for healthy spur development and flower-bud differentiation. As a result, weaker fruiting spurs and reduced flowering potential can contribute to lower cropping in the subsequent season,” says Prof Jitender Chauhan, Head of the Department of Fruit Sciences, Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry, Nauni.

Crucial pollination

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Apart from the vagaries of weather, pollination is emerging as a critical component of successful apple production. “Many commercial apple cultivars require effective cross-pollination while unfavourable weather conditions during bloom can reduce the activity of honeybees and other pollinating insects. Inadequate availability or poor synchronisation of polliniser cultivars can further compound the problem, resulting in an uneven fruit set,” say the scientists.

33% polliniser trees suggested

To address these critical issues, the university scientists recommend maintaining at least 33 per cent polliniser trees, comprising early, mid and late blooming polliniser cultivars to extend the effective flowering period and improve synchronisation with the main commercial cultivars. “Farmers should consider increasing the proportion and diversity of compatible pollinisers in orchards, particularly under variable weather conditions, to enhance cross-pollination and ensure more uniform fruit set,” emphasise the farm scientists.

To address these emerging issues, the university scientists have been making sustained efforts over the years to develop and regularly update its package of practices. If adopted in letter and in spirit, these practices equip the growers with stage-wise guidelines for orchard management, including recommended plant protection measures. “Many growers still continue to ignore these recommendations while also indulging in an indiscriminate use of unauthorised and non-recommended chemical mixtures. This adversely affects orchard health, making trees vulnerable to diseases,” lament the scientists, who regularly visit orchards to create awareness on critical issues.

Climate-resilient orchard mgmt

As apple accounts for 79 per cent of the fruit production in the state, the situation warrants the adoption of climate-resilient orchard management, including timely disease surveillance and control, maintaining healthy foliage after harvest, balanced nutrition, proper soil-moisture management and effective polliniser and pollination management.

While advocating for adopting the university’s recommended package of practices, the scientists emphasise the need for avoiding an indiscriminate use of unauthorised or non-recommended chemical mixtures. “Strengthening these practices will be essential for maintaining orchard productivity, improving tree health and enhancing the resilience of Himachal Pradesh’s apple industry under increasingly variable climatic conditions,” they say.

Decrease in chilling hours

Studies conducted by scientists at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in the wet-temperate region of Mashobra, Shimla, also highlight the adverse effects of changing weather as the chilling hours dropped from 912.9 in 2024-25 to 852.7 in 2025-26, a decrease of about 60 hours. At the same time, the average maximum temperature increased from 14.6°C to 15.5°C.

The chilling hours, defined as the cumulative number of hours during which the temperature remain below 7°C during the winter, are essential for temperate fruit crops to break dormancy and resume growth during the spring. Adequate chilling ensures uniform bud break, proper flowering and healthy fruit development. Most apple varieties cultivated in the mid-hills of Himachal require between 500 and 1,000 chilling hours.

Rising winter temperatures

The rising winter temperatures aggravate the problems as they create favourable conditions for the early emergence of pests such as aphids and mites. Early pest outbreaks can further damage orchards and compound production losses. As climate variability intensifies, experts believe that the traditional apple belt of Himachal may gradually shift to higher elevations unless adaptive measures are implemented.

To address these challenges, the scientists are advocating a shift towards climate-resilient horticulture practices. Diversification into low and moderate chill apple varieties is another key recommendation, particularly for lower elevations where chilling accumulation has fallen below 300 hours.

Saving the apple economy is not only crucial for the horticulture sector but also the state, which has a few other means to provide employment to its people.