Gen Z Speak Up !
search-icon-img
Dainik TribunePunjabi Tribune
Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Vallabh Government College Mandi holds painting contest on tribal heritage

Vallabh Government College Mandi holds painting contest on tribal heritage

article_Author
Dipender Manta
Tribune News Service
Mandi, Updated At : 01:24 AM Nov 06, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Students during a painting event at Vallabh college. Photo: Jai Kumar
Advertisement

The Department of Painting at Vallabh Government College, Mandi, organised a painting competition on the theme ‘My Tribe, My Heritage’ here today to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. A large number of students participated in the event, showcasing their creativity while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Through their paintings, students highlighted various aspects of Himachali art and culture, including Mandi miniature paintings, tribal traditions, folk tales, traditional costumes, festivals and the lifestyles of tribal communities. Their works reflected the diversity, identity and cultural richness of tribal society.

Advertisement

College Principal Dr Sanjeev Kumar appreciated the students’ creativity and encouraged them to remain connected with their cultural roots and heritage.

Advertisement

Dr Manoj Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of History, explained the historical significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He also highlighted the contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the sacrifices made by tribal freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence.

Dr Mujeeb Husain, Head of the Department of Painting and Assistant Professor, coordinated the programme and encouraged students to express their cultural identity and heritage through art.

Advertisement

The competition aimed to sensitise the younger generation to tribal identity, cultural values and traditions and encourage efforts to preserve and promote them.

At the conclusion, the best paintings were awarded prizes, while all participants were appreciated for their efforts. The programme ended with a message on the importance of preserving and celebrating India’s rich tribal heritage.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts