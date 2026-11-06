Vallabh Government College Mandi holds painting contest on tribal heritage

The Department of Painting at Vallabh Government College, Mandi, organised a painting competition on the theme ‘My Tribe, My Heritage’ here today to mark Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. A large number of students participated in the event, showcasing their creativity while celebrating the rich cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Through their paintings, students highlighted various aspects of Himachali art and culture, including Mandi miniature paintings, tribal traditions, folk tales, traditional costumes, festivals and the lifestyles of tribal communities. Their works reflected the diversity, identity and cultural richness of tribal society.

Advertisement

College Principal Dr Sanjeev Kumar appreciated the students’ creativity and encouraged them to remain connected with their cultural roots and heritage.

Advertisement

Dr Manoj Kumar, Associate Professor in the Department of History, explained the historical significance of Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas. He also highlighted the contributions of Bhagwan Birsa Munda and the sacrifices made by tribal freedom fighters during India’s struggle for independence.

Dr Mujeeb Husain, Head of the Department of Painting and Assistant Professor, coordinated the programme and encouraged students to express their cultural identity and heritage through art.

Advertisement

The competition aimed to sensitise the younger generation to tribal identity, cultural values and traditions and encourage efforts to preserve and promote them.

At the conclusion, the best paintings were awarded prizes, while all participants were appreciated for their efforts. The programme ended with a message on the importance of preserving and celebrating India’s rich tribal heritage.