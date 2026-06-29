Valley guardians: Jibhi emerges as model for sustainable tourism in Himachal

Nestled in the serene Seraj region of Himachal, Jibhi valley has long remained a hidden gem for travellers seeking unspoilt natural beauty. However, the steady rise in tourist footfall has also brought mounting challenges, including poor waste management, unruly behaviour, deteriorating infrastructure and growing insensitivity towards local culture. Amid these concerns, the Jibhi Valley Tourism Development Association (JVTDA) has emerged as a shining example of how local communities can take the lead in promoting sustainable and responsible tourism.

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Under the leadership of its secretary, Lalit Kumar, the JVTDA has evolved from a passive industry body into an active custodian of the valley’s ecological and social fabric.

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Waste warriors

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One of the association’s most notable initiatives is the establishment of a Material Recovery Facility at Jibhi, a modest but significant step towards scientific waste management.

Currently catering to the first 50 registered properties on a first-come, first-served basis, the facility accepts only dry and hazardous waste, provided it is segregated at source. Door-to-door collection is available within a 2-km radius, while a nominal user fee has been introduced to ensure the system’s long-term sustainability.

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‘One bin at a time’

The association’s vision extends well beyond waste collection. Through its campaign, ‘One Bin at a Time’, the JVTDA is encouraging every household, café, homestay, hotel and shopkeeper to become part of a collective movement for a cleaner and greener valley. As local resident Gourav, whose relentless efforts to make Jibhi plastic-free have inspired many, believes, small actions can create lasting change.

Road watch

The JVTDA has also emerged as a strong voice in holding government agencies accountable. Concerned over the deplorable condition of National Highway-305, particularly the Aut-Jalori stretch, the association persistently raised the issue with the authorities. Now that repair work is underway, its members are closely monitoring the quality of execution.

In a detailed representation submitted to the Sub-Divisional Magistrate of Banjar, the SHO, the Executive Engineer of the National Highway wing of the PWD and M/s Bamboo Construction Company, the association highlighted concerns over substandard tarring, inadequate barricading and warning signs and poor coordination with volunteers managing traffic.

Safety matters

Lalit Kumar and his team have made it clear that volunteers will suspend traffic management assistance until a joint meeting is convened to address these safety concerns. They have also sought official First Responder Identification Cards for volunteers engaged in emergency response — a practical demand that reflects the association’s commitment to organised and professional intervention.

Peace preserved

The association has been equally proactive in addressing tourism-related disturbances. When Sarla Devi, a resident of Ghiyagi village, lodged a written complaint alleging that loud music from the Bushman property was disturbing the neighbourhood, the JVTDA acted promptly. A formal notice was issued, giving the management two days to resolve the issue.

The response was swift and responsible. Property manager Satish Negi apologised, prohibited music on the premises and assured the association that guests would be sensitised to local norms. Residents, including Rajneesh and Mohan, have welcomed the association’s zero-tolerance approach towards behaviour that disrupts the valley’s peace.

Responsible tourism

The JVTDA has also issued a public advisory cautioning visitors against littering, indecent behaviour, loud noise, substance abuse and activities that undermine the region’s social and cultural values. The message is unequivocal: tourism can be truly meaningful only when it respects local communities, traditions and the environment.

Helping hands

The association’s initiatives benefit tourists as much as residents. A simple yet effective lost-and-found system, operated through its public platform, has strengthened visitors’ trust. In one such instance, after a tourist misplaced a black bag while travelling on a motorcycle, a local cab driver reported finding it. The association quickly connected the two, enabling the grateful visitor to recover the belongings. Such acts of honesty by local residents and service providers reinforce Jibhi’s reputation as a safe and welcoming destination.

Model valley

By combining environmental stewardship, infrastructure monitoring, social responsibility and tourist assistance, the JVTDA has created a model that can be replicated across hill destinations in the Himalayas. The association regularly organises cleanliness and plantation drives that actively involve tourists, fostering a shared sense of responsibility towards the fragile mountain ecosystem.

Lalit Kumar and his team have demonstrated that sustainable tourism is not merely about banning plastic or planting trees. It is about building enduring systems, enforcing accountability, resolving conflicts through dialogue and preserving the dignity of local communities.

As the association’s public notice reminds residents and visitors alike, tourism development is meaningful only when it progresses with respect for local society, culture and the environment. In Jibhi valley, that philosophy is no longer just a slogan — it has become a way of life.