Valour in action: NCC cadets rescue civilians in Koksar

In a remarkable display of courage and compassion, cadets from the 1 HP Air Squadron NCC executed a daring rescue operation during a devastating landslide in Koksar, Lahaul district.

Amidst torrential rain and falling debris, five cadets – LFC Atul Kaushal, LFC Rohit, Cadet Naresh, Cadet Pankaj and Cadet Kavyansh – rushed to assist stranded civilians and tourists. Navigating a perilous, overcrowded bridge, they carried elderly women and children to safety, earning heartfelt praise from both locals and security personnel.

The cadets were returning from the Surya Spiti Marathon and Surya Dronathon, organised by the Indian Army, when roadblocks forced them to stay at the Koksar Transit Camp and CPWD Guest House. Their swift, selfless response during the landslide not only averted tragedy but also exemplified the discipline, training, and service ethos that define the NCC.

Earlier in the expedition, the 28-member contingent, including 11 female cadets, was accompanied by GCI Pooja, Sgt Mandeep, Cpl Sahil, and Himachal Home Guard's Gulshan. They navigated the rugged terrain of Lahaul-Spiti with distinction. Cadet Shivangi brought pride to the squadron by clinching second place in the Women's 10 km category, earning a cash prize of Rs 10,000.

Commanding Officer Wing Commander Kunal Sharma set a powerful example by completing the gruelling 79 km Spiti Ultra Challenge from Kunzum La Pass to Kaza, symbolising 79 years of Indian Independence, before joining the cadets for their marathon run.