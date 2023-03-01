Valuable govt property turned into garbage dump

Ravinder Sood

Palampur, February 28

An old government building, which was used to run dental OPD of the local civil hospital here, has been reduced to a garbage dump. Situated in the heart of the town, the building belongs to the state government and is currently worth crores of rupees.

Until a few years ago, the building was in regular use as part of the hospital premises, which had an operation theatre and two OPDs. But now it is lying abandoned. Its roof and walls have developed cracks. The local civic body is dumping garbage here.

Information gathered revealed that after the construction of the new hospital building, the Health Department abandoned the old one. No repair work or maintenance was carried out and its condition went from bad to worse.

The grandfather of local MLA Ashish Butail had donated this building to the Health Department to set up a dental clinic, when Palampur was part of Punjab. In the revenue record, the state Health Department is the owner of this building.

Asked about its utter neglect, the MLA says, “I will take up the issue with the health minister for the construction of a new building at this site. No repairs are possible as the building is in a bad shape and needs to be dismantled.”

The medical superintendent of the civil hospital says no repairs were taken up because the building has been declared unsafe.