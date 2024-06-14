Valuables worth Rs 25L gutted in Nadaun village

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 13

A major fire broke out at a cattle house in Darkola village in Nadaun subdivision on Wednesday. Valuables worth Rs 25 lakh were gutted before the fire could was doused by villagers. Fortunately, no loss of life and livestock was reported in the incident.

The affected family had stored construction material, clothes, furniture and jewelry etc. in the two-storey building and verandah of the house as construction work of their other house was on.

Patwari Rakesh Kumar said the initial inquiry was conducted at the site of fire incident and information was submitted to the sub-tehsildar at Kangoo village. He added that the department is assessing the additional loss due to the fire.

Nadaun SDM Aprajita Chandel could not be contacted to know the details of the fire incident in the Nadaun sub-division village.

