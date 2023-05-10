Valuables worth Rs 7 lakh stolen

Our Correspondent

Palampur, May 9

Cash, jewellery and appliances worth over Rs 7 lakh were stolen from an aged couple’s house at Mount View Colony in Ghuggar on the outskirts of the town.

The incident took place when they had gone to meet their daughter at Dehra Gopipur. A person found a bag containing their documents in a field near the local temple and contacted them. The couple then contacted their neighbours, who told them that some miscreants ransacked their house last night. They informed the police.

The owners claimed that over 100-g gold ornaments worth around Rs 6 lakh, Rs 50,000 cash and two laptops worth Rs 50,000 each were missing from the house. The CCTV footage revealed that three youths, aged 18 to 20, entered the house at midnight after breaking the backdoor.

DSP Puran Chand said the police had registered a complaint and gathered credible evidences. “The culprits will be nammed soon.”